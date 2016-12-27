Story highlights Sally Kohn says the two icons were also vivid examples of the freedom people need to express their true selves

Sally Kohn is an activist, columnist and television commentator. Follow her on Twitter: @sallykohn. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Within the span of three days, two of the entertainment world's leading icons departed from this Earth. But George Michael and Carrie Fisher were more than iconic artists or iconic celebrities. They were icons of sexuality — archetypes of late 20th-century sexuality who then defied and redefined those archetypes for the 21st century.

The first Star Wars film was released in 1977, the year I was born — but, along with its sequels, helped define the culture of my generation.

Our sense of good and evil, bravery and fear as well as the sense that all our problems can be blamed on our parents all arguably trace back to the Star Wars trilogy. As does our sense of sexuality.

While I saw other movies before or after that had women in them, I don't remember them the way I remember Princess Leia. It was as if she was the first sexy woman in the galaxy. For several years, everything I knew about what it meant to be a "real woman" orbited around Fisher.

Really, she was an interstitial planet in the constantly revolving solar system of the sexual revolution. Her attire in the classic "Star Wars" films — especially the infamous gold "slave" costume in "Return of the Jedi" — was a retrograde step in female objectification. Even the more conservative white dress Fisher wore had its own imposed gender norms.

Read More