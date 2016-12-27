Breaking News

The KKK needs to be exposed, not concealed

By Issac Bailey

Updated 9:04 AM ET, Tue December 27, 2016

Gen. Nathan Forrest, a former Confederate soldier, slave trader and plantation owner, became Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in 1867.
Actors in the silent film &quot;The Birth of a Nation,&quot; released in 1915, portrayed Ku Klux Klan members dressed in full regalia and riding horses.
William Joseph Simmons founded the second Ku Klux Klan on Thanksgiving 1915 after seeing &quot;The Birth of a Nation.&quot;
Ku Klux Klan members crawl out of a tunnel after a meeting in 1922.
Nelson Burroughs was kidnapped by members of the Ku Klux Klan and branded with hot irons in 1924 because he refused to renounce his Catholic vows.
Klan members march in a parade in Washington in 1927.
A Klan member hangs a noose out of a car window to intimidate black voters in Miami in 1939. Members drove 75 cars through the streets that day.
A cross burns in a field during a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1946.
Stetson Kennedy, an activist who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and wrote about it in his book Southern Exposure, poses in KKK garb in 1947 and demonstrates the sign for the Oath of Secrecy.
A group of 58 Ku Klux Klan members marched through Pell City, Alabama, in 1949 with their faces uncovered, in accordance with a new state law.
The knights of the Ku Klux Klan formed a baseball team in Tennessee in 1957.
A woman dressed in Ku Klux Klan regalia holds her baby at a KKK meeting in Beaufort, South Carolina, in 1965.
Ku Klux Klan members chant &quot;white power&quot; during a rally to recruit members on the steps of the Defiance, Ohio, courthouse in 1999.
Members of the Knights of the Southern Cross of the Ku Klux Klan, joined by members of other Virginia Klan orders, participate in a cross lighting ceremony on May 28, 2011, near Powhatan, Virginia.
  Issac Bailey: As a black man, I think that A&E should not have canceled their KKK docu-series
  With today's racial divide, the world needs to see a representation of the 21st century Klansman, he writes

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN)Steven Howard gave his young daughters "prettily wrapped packages" that included "the distinctive pointed hoods of the Ku Klux Klan."

"Giving my girls my legacy," he reportedly said while putting the garments on their heads during filming for what was supposed to be an eight-part documentary, "Generation KKK," on A&E that was scheduled to begin airing on Jan. 10.
    Issac Bailey
    Issac Bailey
    The New York Times article described the scene as "chilling."
    But what's really chilling is the blowback the series received before it even aired. The network has since canceled it because of nominal payments producers made to some of the participants.
    I strongly suspect it was canceled because of the blowback, not because of a practice many networks use in one fashion or another to get controversial figures to speak openly and honestly on camera.
    Read More
    Critics of the show were afraid it would normalize the Klan, potentially creating empathy for a group of people they don't believe deserves any. Here's the truth, though: Many Klan members need our empathy and compassion -- even as we rightly fight against a burgeoning racial extremism trying to mainstream itself -- and denying their complex humanity only breeds the kind of hatred none of us wants to see replicated.
    The show didn't have to normalize the Klan, because there is no more normal American institution. It is one of the most iconic groups in U.S. history, growing from the ashes and dust of the Civil War more than a century and a half ago, then going dormant, then revitalizing and committing the kinds of atrocities on our soil that would make ISIS blush.
    Harvard University police said they were&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/19/us/harvard-law-school-portraits-defaced/index.html&quot;&gt; investigating a possible hate crime&lt;/a&gt; at the law school after someone covered portraits of black faculty members in tape, according to university officials. Some photographs were defaced with strips of black tape and discovered on November 19. Take a look at other events that brought discussions of race relations and identity to the forefront in 2015.
    Tim Wolfe, president of the University of Missouri, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/09/us/missouri-football-players-protest-president-resigns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;resigned from his post &lt;/a&gt;on November 9, 2015, amid a controversy regarding race relations at the school. Wolfe and the rest of the school&#39;s administration had been accused of taking little to no action after several racial incidents on campus. A day before the resignation, black players on the school&#39;s football team said they would essentially &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/08/us/missouri-football-players-protest/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;go on strike until Wolfe resigned&lt;/a&gt; or was fired.
    In September, 14-year-old Ahmed Mohamed was arrested for making what appeared to be a bomb. The &quot;bomb&quot; was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/16/us/texas-student-ahmed-muslim-clock-bomb/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;actually a clock&lt;/a&gt; he had made on his own. &quot;I built a clock to impress my teacher but when I showed it to her, she thought it was a threat to her,&quot; Ahmed said. Outrage over the incident lit up social media as #IStandWithAhmed started trending worldwide on Twitter. Ahmed got an invitation to the White House after the incident.
    On July 23, the WWE terminated its contract with legendary wrestler &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/24/entertainment/hulk-hogan-wwe-apology-racism-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hulk Hogan&lt;/a&gt; after the National Enquirer released a transcript of statements he made that included racial slurs. The remarks were recorded in an &quot;unauthorized sex tape,&quot; according to the Enquirer, and included the N-word in reference to the dating life of his daughter, Brooke. Hogan apologized for the offensive language.
    Officer Ray &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/30/us/ohio-sam-dubose-tensing/&quot;&gt;Tensing fatally shot Samuel Dubose&lt;/a&gt;, 43, on July 19 after a struggle at a traffic stop over a missing license tag, Cincinnati police said. Dubose was driving away when Tensing shot him in the head, police said. Tensing said he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/29/us/ohio-sam-dubose-tensing-indictment/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;feared for his life&lt;/a&gt;. However, prosecutors said DuBose was not acting aggressively. The case quickly drew attention from &quot;Black Lives Matter&quot; protesters, who accused the white officer of using excessive force on Dubose, who was black. Tensing, who&#39;s been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, has pleaded not guilty.
    Sandra Bland died at Waller County Jail in Texas on July 13, three days after being arrested for allegedly making an improper lane change. During the traffic stop, authorities say she was belligerent. Authorities say there was no foul play involved in her death. They say &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/23/us/sandra-bland-arrest-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bland hanged herself&lt;/a&gt; with a trash bag from a metal barrier that separated the bathroom from the rest of her cell. Her family has said the idea that she committed suicide is unthinkable. Before her death, Bland spoke out frequently on social media about racism and police brutality.&lt;br /&gt;
    After flying for 54 years on South Carolina&#39;s Capitol grounds, it took only a moment to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/10/us/south-carolina-confederate-battle-flag/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;take down the Confederate flag&lt;/a&gt; on July 10, 2015. Years of deep-rooted controversy over the banner gained steam after the June massacre of nine black churchgoers in Charleston. &quot;This flag, while an integral part of our past, does not represent the future of our great state,&quot; Gov. Nikki Haley said as she called for its removal.
    In June, multiple fires at predominantly African-American churches in several Southern states were in the spotlight. The fires came in the wake of the massacre at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/25/us/charlotte-north-carolina-church-fire-arson/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Emanuel AME Church in Charleston&lt;/a&gt;, South Carolina, and raised speculation about arson and hate crimes.
    PBS said on June 24 that it would postpone the third season of &quot;Finding Your Roots&quot; after an internal review that concluded actor Ben Affleck improperly influenced the show to omit the fact that &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/06/24/media/ben-affleck-pbs-finding-your-roots/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his ancestors owned slaves&lt;/a&gt;. The investigation stemmed from reports in April that Affleck had asked the show to edit out the fact that his family history involved slave ownership. Affleck admitted on Facebook to making the request soon after the controversy spilled into the public.
    During an interview released on June 22, Obama&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/22/politics/barack-obama-n-word-race-relations-marc-maron-interview/&quot;&gt; dropped the N-word&lt;/a&gt;. Obama used the word during an interview for the podcast &quot;WTF with Marc Maron&quot; to make the point that racism is still a problem in our society.
    Nine people died when a gunman opened fire on a Bible study at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/charleston-south-carolina-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church&lt;/a&gt; in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17. A law enforcement official said witnesses told authorities the gunman stood up and said he was there &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/21/us/charleston-shooting-race-wounds-exposed/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;to shoot black people.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;Dylann Roof, 21, pleaded not guilty to 33 federal charges, including federal hate crime and firearms charges.
    After Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/01/politics/donald-trump-immigrants-raping-comments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;described some Mexicans&lt;/a&gt; who come to the United States illegally as &quot;killers&quot; and &quot;rapists&quot; in June, Univision, NBC and Macy&#39;s later &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/06/29/media/donald-trump-nbc-ends-relationship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cut ties&lt;/a&gt; with the Republican presidential candidate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2015/08/30/media/donald-trump-jorge-ramos-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jorge Ramos&lt;/a&gt;, a prominent Univision host, called Trump&#39;s remarks &quot;absurd&quot; and &quot;prejudiced.&quot; Trump has stood by his comments and continued his push for a crackdown on illegal immigration.
    Rachel Dolezal stepped down as the head of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP on June 15 amid allegations she lied about her race. Dolezal, is white, but has said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/us/rachel-dolezal/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she identifies as black.&lt;/a&gt; The idea someone might misrepresent themselves by claiming they were black, then earn a leadership position in one of the nation&#39;s top advocacy groups for African-Americans, stirred a social media firestorm when the news broke.
    Edgar Antillon, co-owner of Rubbin&#39; Buttz BBQ and Country Cafe in Milliken, Colorado, drew criticism for offering a &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/09/living/colorado-bbq-restaurant-white-appreciation-day-feat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;White Appreciation Day&lt;/a&gt;&quot; discount on June 11. What started as a joke about how there&#39;s no holiday that celebrates &quot;the white community&quot; was been misinterpreted as a racially charged promotion, Antillon said.
    Officer Eric Casebolt resigned on June 9, days after a YouTube video showing his response to reports of fighting at a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/08/us/mckinney-texas-pool-video/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;McKinney, Texas, pool party &lt;/a&gt;sparked swift allegations of racism. Critics decried the white officer for cursing at several black teenagers, unholstering and waving his gun at boys and throwing a 14-year-old girl to the ground, his knees pressed down on her back. Casebolt&#39;s attorney said race had nothing to do with how the officer responded.
    U.S. Rep. Loretta Sanchez apologized on May 17 for an ethnically touchy gaffe that was caught on cell phone video. Sanchez was ad-libbing at a California Democratic Party convention when she made a stereotypical Native American &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/19/opinions/reyes-sanchez-native-american-remark/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;war cry.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I&#39;m going to his office, thinkin&#39; that I&#39;m gonna go meet with woo-woo-woo-woo, right? &#39;Cause he said &#39;Indian-American,&#39;&quot; she said, using the gesture to try to discern between Indian-Americans -- with ancestry from India&#39;s subcontinent -- and Native Americans. Many in the audience at the Indian-American caucus reacted with silence.
    U.S. Rep. Loretta Sanchez apologized on May 17 for an ethnically touchy gaffe that was caught on cell phone video. Sanchez was ad-libbing at a California Democratic Party convention when she made a stereotypical Native American "war cry."
    "I'm going to his office, thinkin' that I'm gonna go meet with woo-woo-woo-woo, right? 'Cause he said 'Indian-American,'" she said, using the gesture to try to discern between Indian-Americans -- with ancestry from India's subcontinent -- and Native Americans. Many in the audience at the Indian-American caucus reacted with silence.
    Fury erupted in May over incoming Boston University sociology and African-American studies professor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/13/living/feat-boston-university-saida-grundy-race-tweets/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Saida Grundy&#39;s tweets&lt;/a&gt; about white men, race and slavery. Her personal Twitter account was made private, but the Boston Globe reported some of the tweets: &quot;why is white america so reluctant to identify white college males as a problem population?&quot; and &quot;every MLK week i commit myself to not spending a dime in white-owned businesses. and every year i find it nearly impossible.&quot; A few days after the debate went into overdrive, Grundy made a statement to the Boston Globe.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I regret that my personal passion about issues surrounding these events led me to speak about them indelicately,&quot; she said.
    Fury erupted in May over incoming Boston University sociology and African-American studies professor Saida Grundy's tweets about white men, race and slavery. Her personal Twitter account was made private, but the Boston Globe reported some of the tweets: "why is white america so reluctant to identify white college males as a problem population?" and "every MLK week i commit myself to not spending a dime in white-owned businesses. and every year i find it nearly impossible." A few days after the debate went into overdrive, Grundy made a statement to the Boston Globe.
    "I regret that my personal passion about issues surrounding these events led me to speak about them indelicately," she said.
    Loretta Lynch was sworn in as the U.S. attorney general on April 27. The nomination of Lynch, the country&#39;s first African-American woman to serve in the role, was&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/19/politics/loretta-lynch-nomination-racism-democrats/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; held up more than five months &lt;/a&gt;over politicking in the Senate. Democrats claimed the voting delay was racially motivated, despite GOP protestations otherwise.
    Freddie Gray died on April 19 after allegedly suffering a devastating spinal injury while in police custody. Six Baltimore police officers have been indicted on charges connected with the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/27/politics/baltimore-freddie-gray-obama-loretta-lynch/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;African-American man&#39;s death.&lt;/a&gt; All have pleaded not guilty. Activists have claimed race played a role in Gray&#39;s arrest and the way officers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/01/us/freddie-gray-baltimore-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;treated him&lt;/a&gt;. Protests and riots broke out in Baltimore on the day of Gray&#39;s funeral.
    North Charleston police officer Michael Slager was fired from his job and then &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/08/us/south-carolina-officer-charged-with-murder/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;charged with murder &lt;/a&gt;in the shooting of&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/11/us/north-charleston-profile/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; 50-year-old Walter Scott&lt;/a&gt;. Slager pulled over Scott on April 4, reportedly for a broken brake light. Scott was later shot in the back by Slager as he was running away. Scott was black and Slager is white. A bystander recorded the shooting, and the graphic footage sparked outrage and reignited a national conversation around race and policing. Slager&#39;s attorney has said that there was a violent struggle before the officer opened fire, that his client plans to plead not guilty and that race has nothing to do with the case. Prosecutors say Slager showed malice of forethought and &quot;executed&quot; Scott. The family of Scott and the city of North Charleston have reached a $6.5 million settlement.
    While Mindy Kaling was working on her Fox sitcom, &quot;The Mindy Project,&quot; her brother, Vijay Chokal-Ingam, admitted he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/07/living/feat-mindy-kaling-brother-affirmative-action/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pretended to be black&lt;/a&gt; to get into medical school. The revelation came in April as Chokal-Ingam, who is of Indian descent, was pitching a book about his experiences as a &quot;hard-partying college frat boy who discovered the seriousness and complexity of America&#39;s racial problems while posing as a black man.&quot;
    On April 1, a noose was found hanging from a tree at Duke University. Social media pictures spread quickly, causing outrage on campus. Later that day, the Black Student Alliance hosted a march across campus. Hundreds of students of all races marched, chanting, &quot;We are not afraid. We stand together.&quot;
    In March, Starbucks received mix responses to its &quot;Race Together&quot; campaign. The company ran full-page ads in The New York Times and USA Today announcing the initiative. Starbucks held open forums for workers to talk about race, and baristas in cities where forums were held began writing the slogan on customers&#39; cups, aiming to spark a dialogue.
    Thousands of people marked the 50th anniversary of &quot;Bloody Sunday&quot; in Selma, Alabama. President Obama made a rousing speech on racial progress in a diverse country. &quot;Our march is not yet finished. But we are getting closer,&quot; he said. The violent confrontation with police and state troops on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965, marked a pivotal point in the Civil Rights Movement.
    The University of Oklahoma severed ties with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity in March. A video anonymously sent to the school&#39;s newspaper on March 7 showed the fraternity chanting, &quot;There will never be a ni**** SAE. You can hang him from a tree, but he can never sign with me.&quot; Two members who were leading the chant were expelled. &quot;The song is horrific and does not at all reflect our values as an organization,&quot; said Blaine Ayers, executive director of SAE.
    Uproar broke out when White Pride Radio put up a billboard reading, &quot;It&#39;s NOT racist to love your people&quot; in Harrison, Arkansas. Thomas Robb, the national director of Knights of the KKK, said there was no racist intent with the billboard. &quot;If anybody sees racism in that billboard, then they themselves are racist,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2015/01/07/cnn-tonight-thomas-robb-kkk-billboard.cnn&quot;&gt;Robb told CNN&lt;/a&gt; in January.
    The Klan instigated and carried out thousands of lynchings, mostly of black men and women, but also Jewish people and white people and anyone else who dared ally with the push for racial equality. While those atrocities were concentrated in the South, they weren't exclusively committed in the region where I was born. The Klan's reach, its underlying belief system, that this country was made for the comfort of white people and that people of color are dangers and threats, has been longer and wider than many would like to admit.
    Some of the worst atrocities -- people being burned alive; men having their genitals cut from their bodies and stuffed in their mouths; fetuses cut from the bodies of black women dangling from the rope tied around a tree branch -- were committed out in the open with the full knowledge, and sometimes direct or indirect participation, of local legal authorities.
    The Klan from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century could do such things, cause so much harm, because so many others either joined in or did little to stop them, while even more codified the Klan's racial views in housing policies that redlined black people out of certain neighborhoods and made it nearly impossible for them to grow the black middle class through education initiatives, federal social welfare programs and the GI bill the way white Americans did. Jim Crow could not have survived without the force of the Klan, and the Klan would not have been necessary if not for the rationale behind segregation.
    Millions of black people would not have become refugees in their own country, flowing out of the South into other areas of the United States over the course of several decades if many non-Klan member white Americans didn't help cultivate the environment in which the Klan felt comfortable acting.
    That's why the Klan is normal. That's why the Klan matters. That's why it does no one any good to push them back into the shadows even as their ranks have been growing during the Obama era and have found a renewed sense of purpose since Donald Trump showed up on the scene talking about birtherism and Mexican rapists and murderers.
    You can't truly understand modern race relations in America without first understanding the Klan. The pain of watching a jury deadlock in the Walter Scott case cannot be fully appreciated without first acknowledging our country's ugliest moments, which were experienced by my mother and father and their generation, people whose lives were forever altered -- people who still bear the scars, psychic and physical, from those battles -- because of the Klan and those who supported the group with a passive silence.
    That's also why we need more depictions of the group in the 21st century. The Klan can't lynch people in the public square any more, but the fear it still feeds -- whether real or imagined, has the power to affect the shape of our legal system and social norms.
    We need more of such depictions because it reveals a different kind of privilege. Steven Howard's daughters were born into a household motivated by misplaced pain and hatred of the other. Those of us lucky enough to have not been born into such situations have been privileged in a way Howard's daughters have not been. Our privilege has just as much meaning as the much more discussed white privilege too many of us shame white men for having been given.
    We should use it wisely, not only to empathize with Howard's daughters, but Howard himself. Hating him is not going make our lives better. Better understanding him -- even while fiercely opposing his dark philosophy -- just might.