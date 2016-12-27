Story highlights Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered an investigation into the kidnapping

Iraq is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, Reporters Without Borders says

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Gunmen have kidnapped an outspoken Iraqi journalist, Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi, after storming her home in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, security officials and the journalist's sister told CNN on Tuesday.

The gunmen were dressed in civilian clothes and arrived in three pickup trucks at the journalist's home around 10 p.m. local time on Monday night, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi worked as a freelance journalist and her work was published in the London-based Asharq al-Awsat news site.

The attackers stole cash, gold, a car and other possessions before they took her to an unknown location.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered security agencies to open an investigation into the case, calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the "intimidation of journalists."

"Make utmost efforts in order to save her life and to preserve her safety," a statement released by al-Abadi's office said.

