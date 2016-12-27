Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene" in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie "Shampoo" in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of "Star Wars." Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a well-respected script doctor of such movies as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act." Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher stars in the film, "Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi" in 1983. The 'gold bikini' is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24 -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher's 1987 novel, "Postcards from the Edge" -- is seen at the film's premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, "The Best Awful," in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher's life. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess "Star Wars" trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play "Wishful Drinking" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher takes part in a "Star Wars" celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, "Wild Tales," won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016. Hide Caption 22 of 23