Common causes of death, by county

What are major causes of death in your county? New data show surprising trends and differences in county-level mortality rates across the United States. Click on your state and select your county to find leading causes of your death in your neighborhood, with mortality rates measured by the number of deaths per every 100,000 people.

Sources: "US County-Level Trends in Mortality Rates for Major Causes of Death, 1980-2014"