(CNN)A study published in December in the journal JAMA revealed the major causes of death for counties across the United States. For the study, researchers analyzed death records from the National Center for Health Statistics' National Vital Statistics System. The records included data on 80,412,524 US deaths that occurred from 1980 through 2014.
What are major causes of death in your county? New data show surprising trends and differences in county-level mortality rates across the United States. Click on your state and select your county to find leading causes of your death in your neighborhood, with mortality rates measured by the number of deaths per every 100,000 people.
Sources: "US County-Level Trends in Mortality Rates for Major Causes of Death, 1980-2014"
After taking a close look at which causes of deaths occurred in which counties, the researchers found trends in how many deaths were due to tumors; cardiovascular disease; diabetes and diseases that affect the urinary tract, genitals, blood, thyroid or pancreas; neurological disorders; suicide and violence; chronic respiratory diseases; transportation-related injuries; mental and substance disorders; chronic liver diseases; and infectious diseases.