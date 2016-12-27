10 questions you asked Dr. Google this year

Story highlights What were some popular health-related questions searched for on Google this year?

In 2016, many people were curious about Zika and cupping

(CNN) This year was full of headline-making health topics that left many people scratching their heads -- so they turned to Dr. Google for answers.

Among the top trending health-related questions searched on Google in the United States in 2016 were questions related to Zika, traumatic brain injuries and cupping, according to a list that Google spokeswoman Kara Berman sent to CNN in an email on Sunday.

A separate CNN analysis of health-related questions that were globally searched on Google this year included questions about Zika, among other topics, according to Google Adwords Keyword Planner

"Examining what people search for provides a unique perspective on what they are currently interested in and curious about," according to the Google Trends team

So, what exactly were you curious about in 2016? Here are some of the top health-related questions that were searched for this year, paired with a look back at CNN's coverage of each.