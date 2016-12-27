Breaking News

Boss takes employees on Caribbean cruise -- all 800 of them!

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 9:26 AM ET, Tue December 27, 2016

While the rest of us will shiver through another cold January, more than 800 employees of Iowa&#39;s Bertch Cabinets will be cruising the warm waters of the Caribbean.
(CNN)January in Iowa can be cold and dreary, but employees at a cabinet company are about to get a sunny reprieve from the winter doldrums, all thanks to the boss.

All of the more than 800 employees of Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo will get a free trip to the Caribbean next month. The company announced the trip on its Facebook page.
    "We leave January 8," company president Gary Bertch told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. "We've got four charter aircraft that will be flying directly to Miami Sunday and staying at a nice five-star hotel. Then on Monday, we'll bus over from the hotel to the port and load up on the ship."
    Bertch told his employees the trip was a reward for them after they helped the company meet its goals for the year. He offered the cruise as an incentive a year ago.
    "We just tried to get all of our people pumped up a little more to achieve the various goals, both customer-oriented goals and financial goals."
    That's a heck of a lot better than getting a $5 gift card and a pat on the back.