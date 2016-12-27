Story highlights Welsh side has won 26 consecutive matches

Ajax set record in 1971-72 season

The New Saints can break it on Dec 30

(CNN) Chelsea may be grabbing all the headlines with its impressive 12-match winning streak in the English Premier League, but that's nothing compared to a team across the border in Wales.

The New Saints FC notched a 26th consecutive win in the Welsh Premier League on Monday to equal the world record by set Dutch giant Ajax during 1971-72 Eredivisie season.

The four-time European champion tweeted its congratulations to the Welsh side, which cruised to a 4-0 victory over Cefn Druids in front of a home crowd.

@tnsfc great achievement guys! Happy Boxing Day! 👊 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 26, 2016

"It's been a bit of a shock that we've got to this stage," club chairman Mike Harris told CNN's World Sport show Tuesday.

"We'd recognized that we'd got to the longest run of games in our league a few weeks ago when we passed the Bangor City total, but we still thought we had a bit of a way to go."

