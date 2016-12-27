Black box from crashed Russian military plane found

Story highlights The second black box -- a cockpit voice recorder -- is still missing

There are likely no survivors, the Defense Ministry says

(CNN) One of the two black boxes on a Russian military jet that crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people on board has been found, the country's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, according to the state-run Sputnik news agency.

The flight data recorder will be sent to a central research institute in Lyubertsy, where officials hope to get some insight into why the Tupolev Tu-154 plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff from Sochi on Sunday morning.

CNN Map

But it could take two weeks or more just to extract data from the recorder, aviation expert Col. Gen. Pyotr Belonozhko told Russia's state-run RIA Novosti.

"It all depends on the state of the black boxes," he said.

The flight data recorder was found 1,600 meters from the shore at a depth of 17 meters, the ministry said in a statement, as rescuers carry out a massive search operation in the sea.

Read More