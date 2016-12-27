Story highlights The second black box -- a cockpit voice recorder -- is still missing

(CNN) One of the two black boxes on a Russian military jet that crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people on board has been found, the country's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, according to the state-run Sputnik news agency.

The Tupolev Tu-154 crashed near Sochi shortly after takeoff after disappearing from radar Sunday morning.

The flight data recorder from was found 1,600 meters from the shore at a depth of 17 meters, the ministry said in a statement, as rescuers carry out a massive search operation in the sea.

Thirteen bodies and 150 pieces of debris have so far been recovered, the Itar-Tass news agency reported, quoting a source in security agencies.

The ministry has said there are probably no survivors.

