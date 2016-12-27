"Watership Down" author dies

Story highlights Richard Adams died on Christmas Eve

"Watership Down" is an award-winning modern classic

(CNN) Richard Adams, author of the famous children's book "Watership Down," has died at the age of 96, his family said in a statement on his official website.

The beloved British legend of children's literature died on Christmas Eve, relatives said.

Adams began telling the story of "Watership Down," a dark and perilous adventure about rabbits looking for a new home, to his two daughters.

They insisted he publish it as a book, his website explains.

Published in 1972, it sold over one million copies in record time in the United Kingdom and the United States, became a modern classic and won a bevy of awards.

Read More