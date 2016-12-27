Goodbye Princess: 'Star Wars' co-stars, Hollywood, fans react to death of Carrie Fisher

(CNN) "Star Wars" fans and the entertainment world lost Hollywood royalty when actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday. She was 60.

The actress, best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the massively popular space saga, died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London.

Fisher's co-stars and others in Hollywood, joined by legions of heartbroken fans, took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to a woman who played one of the most iconic roles in movie history, and then went on to achieve much more.

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

A brave lady. On and off screen. May she rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/1vfrGtZPnq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 27, 2016

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all..." —Bob Iger https://t.co/tJDSD5TwRk pic.twitter.com/kwzsCsXKdc — Disney (@Disney) December 27, 2016

Some of Fisher's "Star Wars" co-stars, like Anthony Daniels, who plays the droid C-3PO, and Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian, went online to share their sadness over the loss.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, tweeted a photo of Fisher and added, "no words."

Read More