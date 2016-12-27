George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz says the pop star died alone

(CNN) The partner of late British pop musician George Michael has told of how he found the star dead in bed on Christmas Day.

Fadi Fawaz, 43, said on Twitter that he would never forget "finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning."

"I will never stop missing you," he added.

Fawaz, a hair stylist, told Britain's Daily Telegraph in an interview that he was not there when Michael passed away.

"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet," Fawaz said.

