Performer Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with rapper Drake at her "All I Have" concert residency in Las Vegas. "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!," Lopez said on Instagram on Sunday, December 11.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from December

"EVEN WHEN I'M SLEEPING I KEEP 20 eyes open," singer Janelle Monae posted on Instagram on Tuesday, December 20.

Comedian Conan O'Brien takes a selfie before the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, December 10. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end his country's long-running civil war with FARC rebels.

Actress Octavia Spencer takes a selfie in front of the Mercury Seven Sculpture in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday, December 12. She wrote on Instagram : "Thank you #Friendship7. #ripJohnGlenn #nationaltreasures #CapeCanaveral #mercury." Spencer stars in "Hidden Figures," a film that tells the true story of three female African American NASA mathematicians who helped put the late John Glenn -- the first American to orbit the Earth -- into space in 1962.

Katie Holmes takes a selfie with her daughter, Suri Cruise, in celebration of Holmes turning 38 years old. "Birthday vibes continued so grateful today," the actress posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 18.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence takes a selfie with fans at the premiere of the film "Passengers" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 14.

D'Onta Foreman, a running back for the Texas Longhorns, takes a selfie after winning the Doak Walker Award -- an award given to the nation's best running back -- in Atlanta on Thursday, December 8. This season, Foreman ran for a career-high 2,028 yards in just 11 games.