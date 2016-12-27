Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene" in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie "Shampoo" in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher's 1987 novel, "Postcards from the Edge" -- is seen at the film's premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, "The Best Awful," in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher's life.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
"Star Wars" trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play "Wishful Drinking" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher takes part in a "Star Wars" celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, "Wild Tales," won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
Fisher signs copies of her book, "The Princess Diarist," in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.