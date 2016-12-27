Breaking News

Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars'' Princess Leia, dies at 60

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Tue December 27, 2016

American actors Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and British Anthony Daniels on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back directed by Irvin Kershner. (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
American actors Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and British Anthony Daniels on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back directed by Irvin Kershner. (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Story highlights

  • Fisher suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London four days ago
  • The daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds joked about "went into the family business"

(CNN)Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 60.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter.
    "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Simon Halls said.
    Fisher's death came four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation.

    'The family business'

    The actress and advocate, who got her start in Hollywood as a seductive teen in the 1975 film "Shampoo," was the daughter of screen legend Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.
    But her biggest break as an actress came just a few years after she dropped out of high school to appear alongside her mother on Broadway.
    Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
    Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
    Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
    Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene" in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
    Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie "Shampoo" in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
    Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977.
    Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
    Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980.
    Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of "Star Wars."
    Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a well-respected script doctor of such movies as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act."
    Fisher stars in the film, "Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi" in 1983. The 'gold bikini' is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24 -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
    Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
    Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher's 1987 novel, "Postcards from the Edge" -- is seen at the film's premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
    Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
    Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, "The Best Awful," in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher's life.
    "Star Wars" trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
    Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play "Wishful Drinking" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
    Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
    Fisher takes part in a "Star Wars" celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
    Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015.
    Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, "Wild Tales," won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
    Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
    Fisher signs copies of her book, "The Princess Diarist," in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
    It was 1977 and she beat out the likes of Jodie Foster and Amy Irving for the part of Leia in George Lucas' "Star Wars." The tough-as-nails princess was strong and independent -- and the role positioned Fisher in the decades that followed as something of a feminist icon.
    "I was trained in celebrity, so I did the only thing I knew," Fisher once told Rolling Stone. "I went into the family business."
    "Forty-three years ago, George Lucas ruined my life," she wrote in her book, "Wishful Drinking." "And I mean that in the nicest possible way."

    Celebrity tributes

    Tributes immediately flooded social media.
    "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!" tweeted her "Star Wars" co-star Billy Dee Williams.
    Actor William Shatner, star of the "Star Trek" TV series, tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
    Actor Joe Mantegna tweeted: "Carrie always made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family."
    Fisher wrote about not loving the exposure that came with the success -- or the characteristic hairstyle, which she called "idiotic."
    "I weighed about 105 at the time, but to be fair, I carried about fifty of those pounds in my face! So you know what a good idea would be? Give me a hairstyle that further widens my already wide face," she wrote.

    'Hurt my feelings'

    She became a star alongside Harrison Ford, with whom she eventually revealed she'd been romantically involved for a brief time while filming the first "Star Wars" movie.
    Nearly four decades after the first "Star Wars," the actress reprised her most iconic role in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
    Fisher fired back at fans who mocked her for having aged since her last appearance in a "Star Wars" movie, tweeting "Please stop debating about whether OR not I aged well. unfortunately it hurts all of my feelings."
    In the years between "Star Wars" gigs, Fisher published multiple books, including a memoir, "The Princess Diarist." She also was known around Hollywood as a script doctor, having worked on such films as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act."

    Talked about struggles

    Fisher spoke openly about her struggles with alcoholism and bipolar disorder. She was an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment.
    "There are a couple of reasons why I take comfort in being able to put all this in my own vernacular and present it to you," she wrote in "Wishful Drinking," after detailing her diagnosis and an overdose incident. "For one thing, because then I'm not completely alone with it. And for another, it gives me a sense of being in control of the craziness."
    Fisher is survived by her daughter, "Scream Queens" actress Billie Lourd, whose father is talent agent Brian Lourd. Her mother, brother Todd Fisher, and half-sisters Tricia Leigh Fisher and Joely Fisher also survive her.
    Fisher was married to singer-songwriter Paul Simon for less than a year from 1983-84.
    Fisher's death is the latest devastating loss to the Hollywood community, which has seen a number of legends pass away in 2016.
    She was, you could say, a force.

    CNN's Ralph Ellis, Brandon Griggs and Eliott McLaughlin contributed to this story.