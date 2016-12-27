Korean Air changes Taser policy one week after Richard Marx subdues passenger

Story highlights Staff already had tasers but now will be allowed to use them more often

It comes a week after a mid-air security incident involving Richard Marx made headlines

(CNN) Think twice before complaining on your next Korean Air flight - flight crew can now use Tasers to deal with mid-air disturbances.

The airline has made the decision to loosen its Taser usage policy after a violent incident on a flight last week resulted in 80s pop star Richard Marx having to subdue an unruly passenger.

On-board crew already have had Tasers on hand for years but could only use them when lives or the physical safety of passengers and cabin crew was threatened.

But new rules will allow for "more active use" of Tasers, a Korea Air spokesperson told CNN.

Employees will also get routine training in security gear, and the male to female ratio of flight crew will be reviewed. Passengers who cause a disturbance will be banned for an indeterminate period.

