Six missing after rare flooding in Australia's Northern Territory

(CNN) Six people, including a child, are missing after heavy rain over Christmas caused severe flooding in Australia's Northern Territory.

Two cars went missing on Christmas Day while driving between Kiwirrkurra and Kintore, across the Western Australian and Northern Territory borders, police said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Two adults and a young child were in the first car while the second contained three people. They never arrived at their location.

Northern Territory Duty Superintendent Brendan Muldoon said they are "seriously concerned for their welfare."

Another missing man, an Asian tourist, was found on Tuesday afternoon after his car plunged into the Hugh River, 25 miles south of Alice Springs.

