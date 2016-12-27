Manus Island detainees blame Australia for death of young refugee

(CNN) Detainees at a refugee camp on Manus Island are blaming the Australian government for the death of a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee on Christmas Eve.

Faysal Ishak Ahmed died in Brisbane, Queensland, on December 24 after being airlifted from Australia's detention center in Papua New Guina, authorities said in a statement.

It is the fourth death of a refugee or asylum seeker in Australia's offshore detention centers.

During a memorial service for Ahmed, held on Manus Island on Christmas Day, refugees at the camp hung up a banner saying his death was "predictable" and that he had been "murdered."

"(Ahmed) every day day went to medical and they gave him pain killers. He became unconscious a day before they officially announced he died," Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani told CNN from inside the Manus center.

A photo ID of the Sudanese refugee who died in Brisbane on Christmas eve, after an emergency evacuation from Manus Island.

"He was so sick and had heart pain and headache for more than six months. All of the people in this prison knew that he was sick and several times got unconscious and collapsed."

In an official complaint seen by CNN, written in stilted English two weeks before his death, Faysal Ishak Ahmed asked to know what was wrong with him.

"Are you guys able to treat me or no ... I have chest, heart, high pressure and also nose block ... don't wait treating me," Ahmed wrote. Refugee advocates said the official document was given to them by Manus Island detainees.

In a statement, an Australian Immigration and Border Protection spokesman said he was airlifted to Brisbane, Queensland, but died in hospital.

"The Department is not aware of any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and expresses its sympathies to his family and friends," he said.

The spokesman said they had been in touch with his family and would not be making any further comment until the coroner provided a report.

Sudanese community asked for help

Health services on Australia's detention centers on Manus Island and the small island nation of Nauru are run by International Health & Medical Services (IHMS).

On a medical request form, filled in on 21 December and signed by the "Sudanese community" on Manus Island, IHMS is emphatically asked to look into Faysal's case again.

The medical request form sent to IMHS on December 21 by Manus's Sudanese residents, according to refugee advocates, which asks for help for Faysal.

"His condition is getting worse and worse day by day. He saw a GP today and he was told that there was nothing wrong with him," the form said.

"We have got nothing in our power to help him but we are kindly and humbly giving you this piece of advice ... we want you to find out what is wrong with him and (help him)."

The form was forwarded to CNN by Australian refugee advocates, who said they got it from Manus Island detainees.

'Australia's brutal detention regime'

JUST WATCHED Former aid worker details abuse at refugee camp Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former aid worker details abuse at refugee camp 04:54

As of October, 872 men were still being held in the Australian government's detention center on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea . This includes people found to be genuine refugees.

It is part of Australia's controversial border security regime, which has been regularly criticized by aid agencies for human rights abuses, including against children

In August, Australia said it was going to close their Manus Island camp , although the refugees on the islands will still not be allowed to come to mainland.

Hundreds of refugees currently detained on Manus Island may also soon head to the United States under a one-off agreement with Australia

Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru An image on the Facebook site "Free the Children NAURU," uploaded in November, 2015, shows a small child with a tally of how long they have been on the island. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru At the end of 2015, 537 people were being held in the Nauru detention center. Of those, 68 were children. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru At the end of 2015, of the 1,792 people being held in Australian immigration facilities, 23.2% had been held for more than 730 days, or more than two years. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru The children are being held on Nauru while their families' claims for asylum are processed. Many fled war-torn countries and entered Australian waters by boat. The Australian government says they'll never be resettled in the country. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru Australia reopened its controversial offshore processing centers in 2012, after a surge in arrivals of unseaworthy boats. In 2013, families with children were transferred to Nauru until their claims could be processed. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru The Australian government says the number of children in immigration detention centers dropped steadily between 2013 and 2015. However, numbers have leveled off since February 2015. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru On average, detainees spend 445 days in detention facilities while their claims are processed, according to government figures. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru The conditions endured by children at the Nauru detention facility have been the subject of a government inquiry, which investigated claims of sexual and physical abuse. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru The Moss Review found that many asylum seekers in the detention center were apprehensive about their personal safety. It found that some instances of sexual and physical assault were not being reported. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Growing up in detention: The children of Nauru The Australian government accepted all 19 recommendations made in the report. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton vowed to tighten security at the center, saying "I find the thought of anybody, in particular children, being sexually assaulted

completely abhorrent." Hide Caption 10 of 10

In a statement, Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said there were still questions to be answered around Ahmed's death.

"What we do know is that he should not have been in detention, should not have been on Manus Island and was denied the medical attention he need," he said.

"Faysal is another fatal victim of Australia's brutal detention regime."