Manus Island detainees blame Australia for death of young refugee

Story highlights Refugee complained multiple times about camp health services, documents show

Sudanese community on Manus Island wrote to Australian authorities asking for help

(CNN) Detainees at a refugee camp on Manus Island are blaming the Australian government for the death of a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee on Christmas Eve.

Faysal Ishak Ahmed died in Brisbane, Queensland, on December 24 after being airlifted from Australia's detention center in Papua New Guina, authorities said in a statement.

During a memorial service for Ahmed, held on Manus Island on Christmas Day, refugees at the camp hung up a banner saying his death was "predictable" and that he had been "murdered."

"(Ahmed) every day day went to medical and they gave him pain killers. He became unconscious a day before they officially announced he died," Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani told CNN from inside the Manus center.

A photo ID of the Sudanese refugee who died in Brisbane on Christmas eve, after an emergency evacuation from Manus Island.

"He was so sick and had heart pain and headache for more than six months. All of the people in this prison knew that he was sick and several times got unconscious and collapsed."

