Story highlights One killed and another injured in horse race at birthday party

1.3 million replied after video invitation went viral

Thousands attended teenager's birthday celebrations

Mexican airline offered discounted tickets and extra security put in place

(CNN) A man has been killed in a horse race at a birthday party that hit the headlines after an invitation went viral on Facebook.

The teenager's parents accidentally made the invite a public post and by Christmas 1.3 million people had replied -- and thousands turned up to Rubi Ibarra Garcia's 15th birthday in central Mexico's San Luis Potosi state.

But the celebrations turned to tragedy Monday when Felix Pena, a 66-year-old man who regularly raced horses and worked at a local stable, was trampled during the race, according to the local attorney general.

"I'm not doing it for the money, I'm doing it for the fame and glory," he had said.

Read More