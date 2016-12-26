Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home The girls leave accommodations in Abuja on Friday en route to the airport to begin the six-hour journey home to Chibok after being held captive by Boko Haram militants for nearly three years.



Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home The girls ride on a bus in Abuja on their way to the airport in the first leg of their journey home.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home After the flight from Abuja to Yola, the girls take a bus to Chibok. It's been nearly three years since they've seen their families.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home A sign on the outskirts of Chibok. The April 2014 kidnapping from a boarding school in the town sparked global outrage and fueled the social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home Family members line up on Friday to await the arrival of the girls, who were teenagers when they were taken but are now young women.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home A military commander briefs family members on security concerns because the country's fight against Boko Haram continues in and around Chibok.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home During the security briefing, CNN's Isha Sesay sits next to a mother of girl who has yet to be released by Boko Haram. Close to 200 girls are still unaccounted for.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home A family member, holding an infant, enters the security compound to be reunited with her loved one.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home A father greets his daughter after she arrived with 20 other freed Chibok girls.

Photos: Chibok girls and the journey home A young woman reunites with her brother on Friday.