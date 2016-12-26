Breaking News

Chibok girls and the journey home

Updated 8:03 PM ET, Mon December 26, 2016

The girls leave accommodations in Abuja on Friday en route to the airport to begin the six-hour journey home to Chibok after being held captive by Boko Haram militants for nearly three years.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;
The girls leave accommodations in Abuja on Friday en route to the airport to begin the six-hour journey home to Chibok after being held captive by Boko Haram militants for nearly three years.

The girls ride on a bus in Abuja on their way to the airport in the first leg of their journey home.
The girls ride on a bus in Abuja on their way to the airport in the first leg of their journey home.
After the flight from Abuja to Yola, the girls take a bus to Chibok. It&#39;s been nearly three years since they&#39;ve seen their families.
After the flight from Abuja to Yola, the girls take a bus to Chibok. It's been nearly three years since they've seen their families.
A sign on the outskirts of Chibok. The April 2014 kidnapping from a boarding school in the town sparked global outrage and fueled the social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.
A sign on the outskirts of Chibok. The April 2014 kidnapping from a boarding school in the town sparked global outrage and fueled the social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls.
Family members line up on Friday to await the arrival of the girls, who were teenagers when they were taken but are now young women.
Family members line up on Friday to await the arrival of the girls, who were teenagers when they were taken but are now young women.
A military commander briefs family members on security concerns because the country&#39;s fight against Boko Haram continues in and around Chibok.
A military commander briefs family members on security concerns because the country's fight against Boko Haram continues in and around Chibok.
During the security briefing, CNN&#39;s Isha Sesay sits next to a mother of girl who has yet to be released by Boko Haram. Close to 200 girls are still unaccounted for.
During the security briefing, CNN's Isha Sesay sits next to a mother of girl who has yet to be released by Boko Haram. Close to 200 girls are still unaccounted for.
A family member, holding an infant, enters the security compound to be reunited with her loved one.
A family member, holding an infant, enters the security compound to be reunited with her loved one.
A father greets his daughter after she arrived with 20 other freed Chibok girls.&lt;br /&gt;
A father greets his daughter after she arrived with 20 other freed Chibok girls.
A young woman reunites with her brother on Friday.
A young woman reunites with her brother on Friday.
Rebecca Mallum is greeted by her father, who she saw shortly after she was released 10 weeks ago. This is the first time she has seen the rest of her family.
Rebecca Mallum is greeted by her father, who she saw shortly after she was released 10 weeks ago. This is the first time she has seen the rest of her family.
A CNN team followed the Chibok girls from Abuja back to Chibok