Story highlights Kimberly Santiago says family was handcuffed for three hours

New York Police Department says incident is under internal review

(CNN) Waking up with a gun to her face, handcuffed along with her family and having the incident posted on Snapchat, was not how Kimberly Santiago expected to start her morning last Thursday, she says.

Santiago, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, claimed police broke into her mother's third floor apartment in Brownsville at 6:30am, forced her and six other family members out of bed while pointing guns at them, and placed them in handcuffs in the living room.

She said the reason they were given by police for the lockdown was "so no one will go crazy or act up," while the officers, who arrived with a search warrant, were searching the place.

The New York Police Department has not named the officer, but said the officer involved has been suspended and the incident is currently under internal review.

Santiago said the family was handcuffed for three hours, while an officer watching them took pictures and allegedly posted them on Snapchat. A friend later sent her the photos after seeing them on the app, one titled "Merry Christmas it's NYPD!" and the other "Warrant Sweeps it's still a party smh."

