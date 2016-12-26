Story highlights Kimberly Santiago says family was handcuffed for three hours

New York Police Department says incident is under internal review

(CNN) Waking up with a gun to her face, handcuffed along with her family and having the incident posted on Snapchat, was not how Kimberly Santiago expected to start her morning last Thursday.

Santiago, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, claimed police broke into her mother's third floor apartment in Brownsville at 6:30am, forced her and six other family members out of bed while pointing guns at them, and placed them in handcuffs in the living room.

She said the reason they were given by police for the lockdown was "so no one will go crazy or act up," while they were searching the place.

Santiago said the family was handcuffed for three hours, while an officer watching them took pictures and posted them on Snapchat. A friend later sent her the photos after seeing them on the app, one titled "Merry Christmas it's NYPD!" and the other "Warrant Sweeps it's still a party smh."

Santiago recalled seeing the officer on his phone, but was surprised and outraged to learn he was taking pictures and posting them. "Who would think an officer is going to do that?" she told CNN.

Read More