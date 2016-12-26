This grieving mom got an incredible Christmas gift from Redditors

Story highlights The mom posted on Reddit a video of her son singing

Redditors overwhelmed her with their kindness

(CNN) Here's a reminder that people are kind and the internet can be a beautiful place.

One of Angela McElhiney's prize possessions is a video of her son Nathan singing "Wayfaring Stranger." That video became even more precious when he died committed suicide in October -- a month and a day before his 16th birthday.

"It's about someone going, basically, to heaven," she said.

Unfortunately, the sound quality is not very good. The performance was held in a gymnasium and you can hear a lot of shuffling and coughing in the background.

"It was such a bad recording and I just wanted to be able to hear him better," she said. "Right now, I feel like it's very therapeutic because I feel like it's the journey he's taking."

Read More