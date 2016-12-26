Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield shot to death

Story highlights The domestic incident occurred in Little Rock, Arkansas

Barfield had an 8-8 record from 1989-91 with the Rangers

(CNN) Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Christmas Eve in Little Rock, Arkansas, authorities said.

Barfield, 52, and his girlfriend were at his home when the woman's estranged husband, William Goodman, 59, of Pine Bluff came to the residence, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan.

"Barfield was dating her even though she was still married," McClanahan said.

A physical altercation ensued and Goodman shot Barfield, police said.

Goodman was taken to the hospital, released and charged with first-degree murder. There is no attorney listed for Goodman yet.

