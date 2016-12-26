Jim Mattis Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of retired Marine General James "Jim" Mattis.

Personal:

Birth date: September 8, 1950

Birth place: Pullman, Washington

Birth name: James "Jim" N. Mattis

Father: John West Mattis

Mother: Lucille (Proulx) Mattis

Education: Central Washington University, B.A .in History, 1971

Military service: US Marines, 1969-2013, four-star general

Nicknamed the "Warrior Monk" and "Mad Dog," and went by the military call sign, "Chaos."

Known for his blunt style of speech and extensive knowledge of military strategy.

Also known for some of his memorable quotes, including, "Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet."

Has stated that he doesn't own a television.

HBO's 2008, seven-part miniseries, "Generation Kill," follows the story of Marines with the First Recon Battalion through the first part of the Iraq War, with a storyline that includes a portrayal of Mattis.

If confirmed, Mattis would be the highest-ranking military official ever to lead the Pentagon.

Timeline:

1969 - Enlists in the US Marine Corps.

1972 - Commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

November 2001 - Leads Task Force 58 into southern Afghanistan. At 400 miles inland, this is considered the " Leads Task Force 58 into southern Afghanistan. At 400 miles inland, this is considered the " farthest ranging amphibious assault" in the history of the Marine Corps and Navy

2002-2004 - Commander of the First Marine Division.

2004-2006 - Commander of Marine Corps Combat Development Command.

2006-2007 - Commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force.

2007-2009 - NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation.

2007-2010 - Commander of US Joint Forces Command.

2010-2013 - Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

2013 - Retires as a four-star general.

August 2013 - Named as a distinguished visiting fellow with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

August 2016 - Co-editor of the book, "Warriors and Citizens: American Views of Our Military."