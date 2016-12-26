Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Good morning. Hope you had a great Christmas. Whether at home or back at work, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Russia plane crash

A huge search is ongoing in the Black Sea after the crash of a Russian military plane. There were 92 people on board , but no one is thought to have survived. The Russian army's official choir was on the flight, headed to a New Year's performance in Syria. Weather doesn't seem to have been an issue in the crash, and officials have already ruled out terrorism. Russia is observing a national day of mourning.

2. US-Israel relations

Barack Obama has less than a month left in his term, so we guess he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu don't have to pretend anymore. Netanyahu blasted Obama's administration after the US didn't veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Isreal's West Bank settlements. Netanyahu also called in the US ambassador for a tongue lashing. The president and prime minister have never been close, so the UN vote just brought all the bitterness out in the open.