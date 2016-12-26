2016 Presidential Campaign Hacking Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at hacking incidents during the 2016 presidential campaign and allegations by the US that the Russian government meddled in the election. Both Republicans and Democrats have issued calls for a deeper probe of Russian interference. President Barack Obama said that the US will take action against Russia and has ordered a complete review of elections going back to 2008 before he leaves office. President-elect Donald Trump has rejected suggestions of Russian influence, despite the CIA concluding that Russia acted to help Trump win.