Gas masks, grenades and a bat: The best of TSA's carry-on catches of 2016

(CNN) Most travelers are well versed in the dos and don'ts of what to take on a plane, but some clearly didn't get the memo. Here's a look at some of the most outrageous items which never made it past the TSA's X-ray machines this year.

Like the post-apocalyptic bullet-adorned gas mask above. Yes, gas masks are allowed in carry-on bags, but this scary thing is best left in the locker of your underground bunker.

Here are some of the others:

Only if you're headed to a 'Game of Thrones' convention

Or these bladed dragon claws. Just give them to Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, before your next nonstop flight.

We're pretty sure this isn't a letter opener. A bladed dragon claw perhaps??? Whatever it is, it should be packed in checked baggage. It was discovered in a carry-on bag at Atlanta (ATL). A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:26pm PST