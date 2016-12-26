Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown reaches the ball across the goal line to score the winning touchdown in the final seconds of an NFL game against Baltimore in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Christmas day. Pittsburgh, which won 31-27, earned the AFC North title and will now go to the playoffs. Hide Caption 1 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring against West Brom during a Premier League match in London on Monday. Giroud's late goal secured his team's 1-0 win over West Brom. Hide Caption 2 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Nashville's Mattias Ekholm, right, takes a stick to the face from Los Angeles' Marian Gaborik during an NHL game in Nashville on Thursday. Los Angeles won 4-0. Hide Caption 3 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Jimmy Gopperth of the Wasps falls as he is challenged by Bath Rugby's Aled Brew during an Aviva Premiership match in Coventry, England, on Saturday. The Wasps won 40-26. Hide Caption 4 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Perpetual Loyal makes its way through the waters during the start of the Sydney-Hobart yacht race in Sydney, Australia, on Monday. There are 88 yachts taking part in the annual 628-nautical mile race to Australia's island state of Tasmania. Hide Caption 5 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Cleveland's LeBron James makes a pass over Golden State's Stephen Curry during an NBA game in Cleveland on Christmas day. Golden State suffered a Christmas Day disappointment, losing 108-109 to Cleveland. Hide Caption 6 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stays in bounds as he makes a mid-air catch during an NFL game against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday. The Giants lost 19-24. Hide Caption 7 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan yells at an official during an NBA game against Chicago in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. Jordan's team defeated Chicago 103-91. Hide Caption 8 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Newport's Jordan Green loses the ball to Plymouth's Oscar Threlkeld during an FA Cup second round replay match in Newport, Wales, on Wednesday. Plymouth won 1-0. Hide Caption 9 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Hawaii offensive lineman RJ Hollis celebrates with teammates after they defeated Middle Tennessee 52-35 in an NCAA football game in Honolulu on Saturday. Hide Caption 10 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Duke's Grayson Allen trips Elon's Steven Santa Ana during an NCAA basketball game in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday. Allen was called for a technical foul and sent to the bench after the play. This game marked the third time Allen has tripped an opponent since last February, and Duke has suspended him indefinitely. Hide Caption 11 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Professional surfer Al Mennie watches as a huge wave crashes against Castlerock pier during Storm Barbara in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, on Thursday. Hide Caption 12 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Mai Mihara performs her routine at the Japan Figure Skating Championships in Kadoma, Japan, on Monday. Hide Caption 13 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Leicester City owners placed Jamie Vardy masks on seats for supporters ahead of the team's Premier League game against Everton in Leicester, England, on Monday. Some 30,000 masks were left on seats to show Leicester City's disappointment in losing an appeal against Vardy's three-game ban for a sending-off against Stoke earlier this month. Hide Caption 14 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Western Sydney's Erica Halloway, left, and Cassidy Davis of Newcastle go for the ball during a W-League match in Newcastle, Australia, on Monday. Western Sydney won 2-1. Hide Caption 15 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher competes in the slalom during a World Cup event in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, on Thursday. Hide Caption 16 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Cleveland defensive end Jamie Meder, front, and nose tackle Danny Shelton celebrate after their team beat San Diego 20-17 in an NFL game in Cleveland on Saturday. Hide Caption 17 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Competitors lift weights in the "Games of the Heroes" final competition during the CrossFit Games in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday. Some 15 Ukrainian servicemen who became disabled during the fighting with pro-Russian separatists took part in the competition. Hide Caption 18 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Davos' Noah Schneeberger, left, and Evgeni Chiriaïev of Langnau go for the puck during a Swiss league ice hockey game in Langnau, Switzerland, on Friday. Hide Caption 19 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce leaps over Denver safety Justin Simmons during an NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Kansas City won 33-10. Hide Caption 20 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Dutch bicycler Marianne Vos celebrates as she crosses the finish line during the 6th stage of the Superprestige cyclocross competition in Diegem, Belgium, on Friday. Hide Caption 21 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Oregon forward Jordan Bell hangs from the rim after a dunk against Fresno State center Terrell Carter II during an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, last Tuesday. Hide Caption 22 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Melbourne's Dwayne Bravo loses grip of his bat as he is bowled out during a Big Bash League cricket match against Sydney in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. Hide Caption 23 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick dives for the two-point conversion to give his team the lead over Los Angeles during an NFL game in Los Angeles on Saturday. San Francisco won 22-21. Hide Caption 24 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Joanna Borgenstrom races in a final event at the Aquabike Class Pro Circuit World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday. Hide Caption 25 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos An ice hockey fan dressed as Santa Claus reacts as Carolina's Victor Rask controls the puck against Buffalo during an NHL game in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday. Carolina won 3-1. Hide Caption 26 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor goes for a shot during an NBA game against New Orleans in Philadelphia last Tuesday. Philadelphia lost 93-108. Hide Caption 27 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Tigres soccer players celebrate with the Mexican league trophy after defeating Club America in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday. Tigres won 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 tie. Hide Caption 28 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against Los Angeles during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Thursday. Los Angeles won 106-101. Hide Caption 29 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Professional surfer Nic Lamb rides a wave during the World Surf League's Nazare Challenge off Praia do Norte, Portugal, last Tuesday. Hide Caption 30 of 32

Photos: What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos Brigham Young's Tanner Mangum dives for a touchdown against Wyoming during a Poinsettia Bowl college football game in San Diego on Wednesday. Wyoming lost 21-24. Hide Caption 31 of 32