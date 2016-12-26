Photos: Fans welcome home solo sailor Thomas Coville holds a burning flare onboard his "Sodebo Ultim'" multihull as he arrives in the port of Brest, western France, on December 26, 2016, after beating the record in solo nonstop, round-the-world sailing. Hide Caption 1 of 8

The 48-year-old had slashed eight days off the record when he ended his circumnavigation on his 31-meter maxi trimaran on December 25 at the official finish line near Ushant, an island in the southwestern English Channel.

Making his fifth attempt at the record, he completed the journey in just 49 days, three hours, seven minutes and 38 seconds. The record had stood since 2008, when French skipper Francis Joyon clocked 57 days, 13 hours, 34 minutes and six seconds.

Coville spent Sunday night on board alone after completing the feat, but was joined for his arrival in the port by wife Cathy (L) and son Eliott (R).

Coville was welcomed by thousands of supporters in Brest. "The biggest dreams don't come true at the first time of asking," he told the crowd. "Physically, I couldn't go any further. Several times I was within a whisker of not doing it."

Coville's father and other relatives were also there to celebrate his achievement.

Coville was congratulated by veteran French skipper Olivier de Kersauson (left) who was a pioneer in multihull racing and twice held the Jules Verne Trophy for setting the fastest time around the world in sailboats of any kind with unrestricted crew size.