Perpetual Loyal is battling fellow Australian supermaxi yacht Wild Oats XI for victory in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race.

Both boats failed to finish last year's race, and Wild Oats XI's title hopes seemed in early trouble after making a poor start to the 72nd edition and dropping to fourth in Sydney Harbor.

Hong Kong entry Scallywag -- a revamped version of the boat that won the 2011 race as Investec Loyal and was 2015 runner-up as Ragamuffin -- is one of four 100-foot supermaxi yachts in the 88-strong field.

The fourth supermaxi in the fleet is CQS -- formerly the 90-foot Nicorette rebuilt in New Zealand for Finnish owner Ludde Ingvall, a two-time line honors winner of the race. Here CQS (left) heads out to sea with the 70-foot Maserati, which was fourth to the finish line last year.

The race lineup features yachts from a variety of sizes and classes, with the line honors title going to the fastest boat to reach port in Tasmania and the overall winner on corrected handicap time.

Beau Geste, an 80-footer owned by Hong Kong businessman Karl Kwok, is hoping to challenge the supermaxis.

After the disappointment of not finishing the past two races, owner Anthony Bell has revamped Perpetual Loyal as he seeks to repeat his 2011 win.

Unlike past years, Bell has just one celebrity member on his crew -- sports presenter Erin Molan -- and he has signed up half of the team involved with last year's American winner Comanche, which has not entered in 2016.

The race, started in 1945, is a popular fixture in Australia's sporting calendar.