Axelrod: Obama looking to Bushes as a post-presidential model

Both Bushes have largely avoided politics since vacating the nation's highest office

Washington (CNN) CNN commentator David Axelrod said President Barack Obama had a few examples in mind for how he should handle life after the presidency: President George W. Bush and his father, President George H.W. Bush.

Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama, was speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper in reference to a recent edition of his podcast, "The Axe Files," which featured the outgoing president. And according to Axelrod, Obama does not plan on taking up any of his successor's spotlight, despite the unrelenting criticism he heaped on President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign.

"He often talks about the example of the Bushes, both Bushes as ex-presidents, who have been very discreet about how they've spoken on public issues since they left the White House. And he appreciated it and saw virtue in it," Axelrod said.

Since handing over the presidency both Bushes largely avoided weighing in on the actions of their successors or the politics of the day. The younger Bush in particular has spent most of his post-presidential life outside of the public sphere and generally more likely to offer a glimpse of one of his paintings or a new dog than a political opinion.

