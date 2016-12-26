Story highlights Frida Ghitis: In 2016, it felt like the views and treatment of women were on a downward slope

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) 2016 was definitely not the Year of the Woman. In fact, it brought dashed expectations and frustrating reversals.

The candidate who most people predicted would become the first female president of the United States lost in a surprising election to a man who boasted of forcing himself on women. Elsewhere, two women who won elections as their countries' first female presidents, in Brazil and South Korea, were impeached.

Women and girls kidnapped and taken into sexual slavery by the Islamic State remained in captivity, and the struggle for equality in places where women's troubles are less extreme also seemed to lose ground.

Still, the year was also filled with heroic work, determined idealism and historic successes. Here are some of 2016's remarkable women (and one girl).

Bana al-Abed