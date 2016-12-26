George Michael: Rare authenticity in the manufactured music industry

Story highlights Cane: Make no mistake, without George Michael there would be no Sam Smith, Adam Lambert, or many of the openly queer artists of today

Cane: Michael rose to fame in an era in which music was racially segregated and mainstream culture was ferociously homophobic.

(CNN) On Christmas Day, 2016 gave us another blow. George Michael suddenly passed away of reported heart failure, aged 53.

Clay Cane

George Michael was more than a pop star with a godlike voice, superb songwriting skills and devastatingly good looks. Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, he was a white, male, queer, soul singer who rose to fame in an era in which music was racially segregated and mainstream culture was ferociously homophobic.

Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, Sam Smith and many others owe him a debt of gratitude. Like Michael, none of these artists are pop singers; they are R&B singers, but only labeled "pop" because they are white.

The privilege of being a white artist singing R&B -- who will also be played ad nauseam on pop stations -- is often ignored in the music industry.