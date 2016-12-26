Dozens of ISIS fighters killed in Mosul battles

Story highlights Iraqi military kill 97 ISIS militants

Mosul is ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq

Irbil (CNN) Iraqi security and coalition forces have killed 97 ISIS militants in eastern and southern Mosul on Sunday, Iraq's Joint Military Command said, as the group continues to defend its Iraqi bastion with suicide attacks and artillery.

The militants were killed in three separate incidents, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

In one incident, ISIS fighters tried to advance near a federal police position, south of Mosul, before Iraqi forces detonated two vehicle-borne IEDs and killed 21 "terrorists", the military said.

In a second incident, the military said it killed 51 ISIS fighters and injured a number of others after the militant group -- using vehicle-borne IEDs and suicide bombers -- tried to launch attacks on Iraqi military positions in the neighborhoods of Intisar, al Salam and al Shaimaa' in southeastern Mosul.

Separately, aircraft belonging to the coalition forces carried out airstrikes on an ISIS gathering in al Wahda neighborhood in eastern Mosul, killing 25 terrorists, the military said.