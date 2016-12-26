College professor wanted 'white genocide' for Christmas

(CNN) So much for a quiet holiday week at Drexel University.

The Philadelphia college was rocked on Christmas Eve by a tweet from one of its professors, in which he was dreaming not of a white Christmas, but of a white massacre.

A Drexel University professor is under fire for this tweet, which appeared on his personal account on Christmas Eve.

He reportedly followed this up with another tweet on Christmas Day, saying "To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian Revolution, that was a good thing indeed."

Reports on the tweet popped up on several conservative web sites, and the hashtag "White Genocide" was trending on Monday morning.

