Breaking News

Leicester prints 30,000 masks in protest at Jamie Vardy's ban

Updated 1:19 PM ET, Mon December 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This was the sight facing fans arriving for Leicester City&#39;s English Premier League match against Everton on Boxing Day.
Photos: Who is that masked man?
This was the sight facing fans arriving for Leicester City's English Premier League match against Everton on Boxing Day.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
Along with a free mince pie, and t-shirts given away at halftime, the English champion&#39;s Thai owners had printed off 30,000 masks in the image of the team&#39;s England international striker Jamie Vardy.
Photos: Who is that masked man?
Along with a free mince pie, and t-shirts given away at halftime, the English champion's Thai owners had printed off 30,000 masks in the image of the team's England international striker Jamie Vardy.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
The club, which is struggling in its first league title defense, asked fans to wear the mask in protest at Vardy&#39;s three-match suspension, which means he will miss Leicester&#39;s festive fixtures.
Photos: Who is that masked man?
The club, which is struggling in its first league title defense, asked fans to wear the mask in protest at Vardy's three-match suspension, which means he will miss Leicester's festive fixtures.
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Vardy, who sat next to chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during the game, will also miss the home match against West Ham on New Year&#39;s Eve and the trip to Middlesbrough on January 2.
Photos: Who is that masked man?
Vardy, who sat next to chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during the game, will also miss the home match against West Ham on New Year's Eve and the trip to Middlesbrough on January 2.
Hide Caption
4 of 5
Vardy, Leicester&#39;s top scorer last year as the club won its first league title since being formed in 1884, was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Stoke&#39;s Mame Biram Diouf on December 17. The Foxes&#39; appeal against his ban was rejected by the English Football Association.
Photos: Who is that masked man?
Vardy, Leicester's top scorer last year as the club won its first league title since being formed in 1884, was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf on December 17. The Foxes' appeal against his ban was rejected by the English Football Association.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
vardy masksvardy masks ground stafffans wearing vardy masksvardy in standsjamie vardy red card

Story highlights

  • EPL champion protests striker's ban
  • Prints 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks
  • Leicester loses 2-0 at home to Everton

(CNN)Leicester City fans discovered quite a treat when they turned up for the English Premier League champion's home match against Everton Monday.

Not only were the soccer club's Thai owners offering free mince pies, plus the prospect of a t-shirt giveaway at halftime, but the stadium seats were adorned with 30,000 masks.
    The Foxes' supporters were not expecting to see Jamie Vardy in action on Boxing Day -- last season's top scorer is suspended -- but his face was plastered all around the ground.
    Unlike the pies and t-shirts, this was not such a gesture of festive goodwill from the club -- officials were bitterly disappointed to lose an appeal against his three-game ban for a sending-off against Stoke this month.
    Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha had described the English Football Association's ruling as "unfair" while manager Claudio Ranieri said after the 2-2 draw on December 17 that Vardy did not deserve a red card.
    Read More
    Vardy sat with Srivaddhanaprabha and fellow suspended players Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs during Monday's game, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
    Both player and club have struggled to repeat last season's form, in which Vardy scored 24 league goals as Leicester -- formed in 1884 -- won its first English title.
    The 29-year-old, who turned down an offseason move to Arsenal, ranked eighth in the 2016 Ballon d'Or awards.
    He was caught on TV cameras Monday wearing his mask -- as was English FA chairman Greg Clarke.
    Read: Chelsea star to make $74M China move
    The defeat left Leicester in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone and 29 behind leader Chelsea -- which went nine clear with a 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth.
    Build your ultimate football player
    Build your ultimate player
    Liverpool FC: Jurgen Klopp&#39;s next generation of stars told to be &#39;humble&#39;
    Liverpool and the man behind Jurgen Klopp
    Two goals from Pedro and a penalty from Eden Hazard gave the London team its 12th successive league win, beating its club record.
    Have your say on our Facebook page
    Arsenal stayed nine points behind Chelsea with a 1-0 win at home to West Brom, thanks to France striker Olivier Giroud's 87th-minute header.
    Manchester United joined fifth-placed Tottenham on 33 points with a 3-1 win at home to struggling Sunderland as Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 12th league goal this season.
    Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
    The Swede's late cross also set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan, returning from injury, for a spectacular backheel strike.
    Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Watford in its first game under former England manager Sam Allardyce, who replaced the sacked Alan Pardew.