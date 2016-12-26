Why George Michael's 'Freedom! 90' lives on

(CNN) It's one of the decade's most iconic music videos, an unforgettable 1990's style moment and an enduring reminder of the era of the supermodel.

Wind back the clock to October 1990, when five of the biggest supermodels on the planet: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Tatjana Patiz, starred in the David Fincher-directed video for George Michael's "Freedom! '90".

Michael, who died on Sunday aged 53, had requested the models after seeing the same five pose for fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh's iconic Vogue cover.

That cover — showcasing the natural beauties, stripped down, in black and white — catapulted each woman's career to supermodel stardom.

#May you R .I.P GeorgeMichael 🙏🏾 💔the man with the Golden Angelic voice . #freedom90 was an honor 🙏🏾🇬🇧🇬🇷#faith A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:01pm PST

Linda Evangelista, sporting a platinum blonde crop and an oversized black turtleneck, opens the video, spliced between Michael lip-syncing the lyrics: "I won't let you down, I will not give you up, gotta have some faith in the sound, it's the one good thing that I've got."