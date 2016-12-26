Story highlights 3,500 people are involved in a search operation after a Russian plane crashed Sunday

11 bodies have so far been recovered, with 10 being flown to Moscow for DNA testing

(CNN) A massive search and rescue operation is under way in the Black Sea after a Russian military plane crashed Sunday with 92 on board. Eleven bodies have so far been recovered.

The Tupolev Tu-154 plane carrying 84 passengers and eight crew crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, after disappearing from radar Sunday morning local time, state-run Ria Novosti news agency reported.

The Defense Ministry said there appeared to be no survivors. Russia is observing a national day of mourning Monday.

Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Russian emergency workers carry remains from the wreckage of the Tu-154 that crashed near Sochi, Russia, on Sunday. The plane was carrying more than 60 members of the Russian army's popular Alexandrov Ensemble, dubbed "Russia's singing weapon." Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Russian police secure the area near where the plane crashed. In addition to the ensemble, the plane was carrying eight crew, eight soldiers and nine journalists. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Russian emergency personnel work near the site of the crash. The plane was headed from Moscow to Syria, where the ensemble was set to perform for Russian pilots ahead of New Year's Day. The plane had stopped in Sochi to refuel. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kazakhstan, speak to members of the media in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday. Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to lead an investigation of the crash, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia A man places a candle outside the building of the famed Alexandrov Ensemble, the Russian army's official dance and choir company, in Moscow. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia A man places flowers outside the building of the Alexandrov Ensemble in Moscow on Sunday. Alexander Kibovsky, head of Moscow's culture department, called them "our cultural paratroopers." Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Flowers lay in front of a photo of the Alexandrov Ensemble at the group's building in Moscow. "These people always performed in war zones, they wore uniforms, they brought kindness and light," Kibovsky said. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Two women stand outside Alexandrov Hall, a rehearsal room of the Alexandrov Ensemble, in Moscow on Sunday. The ensemble, established in 1928, has toured the world performing Russian folk songs, World War II anthems and patriotic music. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia Photographs of Channel One, NTV and Zvezda TV journalists killed in the plane crash are seen outside the Ostankino Technical Center in Moscow. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Russian military plane crashes near Sochi, Russia A woman lights a candle at a memorial in Moscow. Hide Caption 10 of 10

The ministry said 3,500 search and rescue personnel currently are involved in the search.

"Ships, divers and aircraft keep arriving in the search operation area. The search-and-rescue operation has 39 ships and cutters, 135 divers and 7 deep-water vehicles.

