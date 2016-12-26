3 Moscow train stations evacuated after bomb threats

(CNN) Up to 3,000 passengers and staff have been evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats, according to Russia's state-run news agency Sputnik.

Будьте внимательны ! Три вокзала эвакуируют, к электричкам не пускают ! #warning A video posted by Алексей Воронов (@aleksey_vvv) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:13am PST

"Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site. Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station. We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs," Sputnik, the English language version of RIA Novosti, said Monday citing a source in the emergency services.