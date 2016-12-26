Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave shot again

Story highlights The Christmas Day shooter remains unidentified and at-large, authorities say

Troy Ave was shot last spring during a melee at a concert venue

(CNN) Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave -- wounded in a fight this spring that led to a charge of attempted murder -- was shot and wounded again.

This latest incident took place on Christmas Day in Brooklyn, when a man approached the rapper while he was stopped at an intersection, authorities said.

Troy Ave, whose real name in Roland Collins, attempted to drive when the gunman shot several rounds into the rapper's red Maserati, according to one of Collins' attorneys, John Stella.

Collins was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition after sustaining a shoulder wound and a graze wound to the head, Stella told CNN. He went into surgery late Sunday night as doctors worked to extract a bullet that passed through Collins' shoulder and became lodged in his back.

Collins' girlfriend, who was in the car's passenger's seat, was not injured.

