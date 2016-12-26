Kim Kardashian reemerges for annual Kardashian Christmas party

Story highlights Kim Kardashian West stepped out to attend her family's annual Christmas party over the weekend

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West made a social media appearance over the holiday weekend, a rarity for her lately.

The reality star attended her family's annual over-the-top Christmas party on Saturday night and was in several of Khloe Kardashian's Snapchats.

In one video, Kardashian told fans: "Look who it is in the house. Mrs. West in the building."

In another, she complimented West's festive gold ensemble, complete with a faux lip ring.

This was a treat for fans of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. West has taken a social media break since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October. But it appears West is getting more comfortable with the spotlight again.