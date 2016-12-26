George Michael: How Wham! rocked China

Beijing (CNN) Fans who attended Wham!'s 1985 concert in Beijing have been recalling the historic show following the death of George Michael on Sunday.

Michael -- together with his music partner Andrew Ridgeley -- became the first western pop act to perform in China after 18-months of successful negotiations between the Chinese government and Wham's agent, Simon Napier-Bell.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, play the first-ever gig by a Western pop band in communist China.

Author Lu Jun, who was one of the 15,000 people at Wham!'s Worker's Gymnasium concert in Beijing in April 1985, recalled to CNN that the the audience was "calm" and restrained," while foreign visitors were jumping up and down in time with the music.

Lu said police would stop the Chinese spectators from behaving in an "overexcited" manner, but they turned a blind eye to foreigners.

'Cultural exchange'

Read More