George Michael dies of suspected heart failure, manager tells PA

Story highlights Wham! star George Michael died at the age of 53

died at the age of 53 Michael's 1987 debut album "Faith" sold more than 10 million copies

(CNN) Singer George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day, is believed to have died from heart failure, his manager Michael Lippman said, according to the UK-based Press Association.

Police are treating Michael's death as "unexpected but not suspicious," the news agency reported.

Michael, who first shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, died on Christmas Day at age 53.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," said a statement from Michael's family.

Wham! scored big with hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Careless Whisper."

Read More