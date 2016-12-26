George Michael: World pays tribute to global superstar

Story highlights Wham! star George Michael died at the age of 53

(CNN) He was "the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," Elton John wrote on Instagram, leading tributes to George Michael who died aged 53 on Christmas Day.

The singer is believed to have died from heart failure, his manager Michael Lippman said, according to the UK-based Press Association.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Michael's death, which is being treated as "unexpected but not suspicious" by police, was also confirmed by the singer's family.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," said a statement from Michael's family.

In a career spanning four decades, Michael sold over 100 million albums and had 11 UK number ones with songs such as Careless Whisper, Faith, Outside and Freedom! 90.