1998: George Michael comes out in CNN interview

Story highlights Michael: "I spent the first half of my career being accused of being gay when I hadn't had anything like a gay relationship"

British singer, who died Sunday, said his music was always truthful and open

(CNN) When George Michael came out as a gay man in an exclusive interview with CNN in April 1998, public attitudes about homosexuality were far different from how they are today.

Same-sex marriage was illegal, violence against gays or lesbians was not classified as a hate crime, and HIV and AIDS still carried a heavy stigma.

In that climate nearly 20 years ago, the British music superstar appeared on CNN and went public with his sexual orientation.

Michael, then 34, told CNN's Jim Moret that he did not have his first gay relationship until he was 27 and that he had decided to keep his sexuality private because of the way he was publicly scrutinized earlier in his career.

Photos: George Michael British pop star George Michael died on Sunday, December 25, according to Britain's Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old. Hide Caption 1 of 15 Photos: George Michael Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website. Hide Caption 2 of 15 Photos: George Michael George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985. Hide Caption 3 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!'s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country. Hide Caption 4 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!'s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China. Hide Caption 5 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael accepts Wham!'s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986. Hide Caption 6 of 15 Photos: George Michael Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career. Hide Caption 7 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael performs during his "Faith World Tour," his first as a solo artist, in 1988. Hide Caption 8 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 9 of 15 Photos: George Michael George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London. Hide Caption 10 of 15 Photos: George Michael George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay. Hide Caption 11 of 15 Photos: George Michael Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before. Hide Caption 12 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London. Hide Caption 13 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games. Hide Caption 14 of 15 Photos: George Michael Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement. Hide Caption 15 of 15

"I spent the first half of my career being accused of being gay when I hadn't had anything like a gay relationship," Michael said in the interview. "So I spent my years growing up being told what my sexuality was really ... which was kind of confusing."