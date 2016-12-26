Breaking News

1998: George Michael comes out in CNN interview

Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 6:44 AM ET, Mon December 26, 2016

    George Michael comes out on CNN (1998)

Story highlights

  • George Michael came out in an interview with CNN in 1998
  • British singer said his music was always truthful and open

(CNN)British music icon George Michael was one of the world's most well recognized gay rights activists. For nearly 20 years, he was a champion for LGBT rights, fiercely dedicated to AIDS research and awareness and a staunch critic of gay stereotypes.

But Michael wasn't always so outspoken on gay issues-- especially when it came to his personal life.
    After years of public speculation about his sexuality, the former WHAM! singer came out as gay in an exclusive interview with CNN in April, 1998.
    It was the first interview the British pop star, then 34, had given since his arrest for soliciting sex from an undercover officer in a public restroom in California.
    British pop star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/25/entertainment/george-michael-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Michael died on Sunday, December 25,&lt;/a&gt; according to Britain&#39;s Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
    British pop star George Michael died on Sunday, December 25, according to Britain's Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
    Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael&#39;s website.
    Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website.
    George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
    George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
    Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London&#39;s Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
    Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
    George Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
    George Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
    George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the &quot;Live 8 London&quot; concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
    George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
    George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie &quot;George Michael: A Different Story,&quot; in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
    George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
    Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
    Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
    George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
    George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
    George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay rights movement.
    George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay rights movement.
    In the interview, Michael told CNN's Jim Moret that he did not have his first gay relationship until he was 27, and that he had decided to keep his sexuality private because of the way he was publicly scrutinized when he was younger.
    "I spent the first half of my career being accused of being gay when I hadn't had anything like a gay relationship," Michael said in the interview.
    "So I spent my years growing up being told what my sexuality was really ... which was kind of confusing."
    He said that by the time he realized he was gay and stopped having relationships with women, he was so angry at the way he had been publicly treated that he decided to keep the information to himself.
    But after his run in with the law, Michael said that the timing of the interview was "a good of a time as any" to come out.
    He stressed that he had always been truthful and open about his personal life through his music. He said that his earlier songs about women were truly about relationships he had with women. His new work, referencing relationships with men, reflected the changes in his personal life.
    "In terms of my work -- I've never been reticent in terms of defining my sexuality. I write about my life ... there was no bullshit there," he said.
    Shortly after giving the interview, Michael hosted the AIDS documentary "Staying Alive," which followed the experiences of young people living with HIV or the AIDS virus in different parts of the world.
    In 1992, when Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, died due to AIDS, Michael performed at a tribute concert for AIDS Awareness along with David Bowie and Elton John.